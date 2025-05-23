Chinese Ambassador to N. Korea Stresses Bilateral Cooperation in Visit to Yanggang Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Ambassador to Pyongyang Wang Yajun recently visited Yanggang Province, located along the border between China and North Korea.According to the Chinese Embassy in North Korea on Sunday, Wang toured the cities of Hyesan and Samjiyon, along with other locations in the province from Tuesday to Friday last week.During a visit to a Chinese family in Hyesan last Tuesday, Wang reportedly emphasized the importance of 2025 in advancing development for both China and North Korea, as well as strengthening bilateral relations, calling for active contributions toward enhancing friendly ties and cooperation between the two nations.At an educational facility in Samjiyon, Wang expressed hope that students would study in China to foster mutual understanding and deepen friendships with Chinese youth.The embassy also reported that the ambassador visited a hospital in Samjiyon, where he conveyed his hopes that increased exchanges and cooperation between the facility and Chinese medical institutions would help advance bilateral medical and healthcare projects and improve the well-being of both nations' citizens.