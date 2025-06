Photo : KBS News

The number of air passengers traveling between South Korea and Japan surpassed ten million in the first five months of the year, marking an all-time high.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sunday, a record eleven-point-24 million passengers flew between the two countries from January to May.This represents a ten-point-seven percent increase from the previous record of ten-point-16 million during the same period last year.Nearly 70 percent of travelers, or seven-point-85 million passengers, departed from or arrived at Incheon International Airport, while the remaining 30 percent used other airports such as Gimpo and Gimhae.Demand for travel to Japan has remained strong despite the yen's earlier appreciation this year.The trend is expected to continue into the second half of the year, as the yen has recently shown signs of depreciation again, and domestic airlines have steadily increased flights to Japan.