The United States has yet to release a statement regarding the first phone call between President Lee Jae-myung and President Donald Trump.The two leaders spoke for about 20 minutes at 9 a.m. Friday Eastern Standard Time, or 10 p.m. Friday Seoul time.South Korea's presidential office promptly released details of the conversation, but as of Saturday evening, neither the White House nor President Trump has made any official comment.Since the start of Trump's second administration, summaries of phone calls with foreign leaders have typically been shared directly by Trump himself via his Truth Social account.However, not all calls have been publicly disclosed, so the absence of mention regarding his conversation with President Lee is not necessarily unusual.