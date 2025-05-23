S. Korea Urges Favorable Stance from US on Imports of Critical Minerals

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has urged the United States to take a favorable stance toward imports of its critical minerals, saying that restricting them could harm U.S. interests by disrupting the operations of South Korean battery companies that have invested in the U.S.According to the U.S. Federal Register on Sunday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy submitted a formal comment on May 15 in relation to the U.S. Commerce Department’s ongoing Section 232 investigation of imports of critical minerals and derivative products.The comment said the ministry requested special consideration for materials, parts and equipment intended for South Korean companies’ investments in the U.S. as well as derivatives manufactured here, considering the close cooperative relations between the two countries, if import restrictions are deemed unavoidable.The ministry said South Korea is a steadfast advocate of fair and free trade and a reliable security ally that shares key values with the U.S., and it requested objectivity in the department’s investigation.The ministry added that it looks forward to favorable results from the investigation, adding that South Korean exports of critical minerals and derivative products are benefiting multiple industries and facilitating investment in the U.S.The Commerce Department is currently investigating whether it is necessary to restrict imports of critical minerals and derivative products through measures such as tariffs, for national security reasons.