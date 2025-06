Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that nearly 60 percent of South Koreans expect President Lee Jae-myung to perform well in his duties.According to the Realmeter survey of one-thousand-12 adults nationwide, conducted Wednesday and Thursday last week, 58-point-two percent of the respondents said Lee will do a good job in managing state affairs.Thirty-five-point-five percent responded that he will not do well, and six-point-three percent said they were unsure.When asked about political parties, 48 percent of respondents said they supported the ruling Democratic Party, while 34-point-eight percent favored the opposition People Power Party, widening the gap between the two major parties to 13-point-two percentage points from the previous week.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.