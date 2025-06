Photo : KBS News

Five senior Presidential Security Service officials have been temporarily removed from their current positions and placed on standby over their alleged involvement in the martial law situation in December.The presidential office announced the decision Monday after holding a personnel committee meeting.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing that it was part of a personnel reshuffle after the launch of the new government and reflects President Lee Jae-myung’s emphasis on a less intimidating model of security.Accordingly, the secret service agency will operate under an acting leadership system for the time being until further personnel measures are announced.