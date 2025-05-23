Menu Content

Politics

Top Offices Dismisses Concerns about Appointment of Secretary for Civil Affairs

Written: 2025-06-09 09:48:12Updated: 2025-06-09 10:38:03

Top Offices Dismisses Concerns about Appointment of Secretary for Civil Affairs

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has dismissed concerns that the appointment of prosecutor-turned-lawyer Oh Kwang-soo as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs could weaken the momentum for prosecutorial reform.

An official at the top office told reporters on Sunday that the government intends to pursue prosecutorial reform mainly through institutional change.

The official added that President Lee Jae-myung believes personnel appointments are a means to facilitate reform but cannot be regarded as the solution. 

In response to criticism from the opposition party regarding the inclusion of lawyer Lee Seung-yeop in the pool of Constitutional Court justice candidates, despite conflict of interest concerns stemming from his role in defending President Lee in several criminal cases, the official said a final decision will follow a comprehensive review from multiple perspectives. 

The official said the reasoning behind the decision will be revealed when it is announced.
