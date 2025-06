Photo : YONHAP News / UPI

The South Korean musical “Maybe Happy Ending” has won multiple honors at the Tony Awards.With lyrics written by Hue Park and music composed by Will Aronson, the musical won best book and best original score at the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday.At an event held before the ceremony, the show also won the award for best scenic design.“Maybe Happy Ending” is set in Seoul in the not-too-distant future, where two outdated, humanlike robots named Oliver and Claire explore companionship and romance.The musical, which premiered in Seoul in 2016, opened at the Belasco Theatre in New York in November last year, marking its entry to Broadway.