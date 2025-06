Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Marine Corps has participated in an annual multinational exercise in the Philippines.The Marine Corps said Monday that it took part in the KAMANDAG exercise from May 26 to June 6.The KAMANDAG exercise, led by the U.S. and the Philippine Marine Corps, has been held every year since 2017 to strengthen counterterrorism capabilities, coastal defense and combat skills.South Korea’s Marine Corps has been dispatching company-sized units for the exercise since 2022.This year the South Korean Marines offered a training session to enhance the Philippine Marine Corps’ ability to operate and maintain KAAV amphibious assault vehicles acquired from South Korea.