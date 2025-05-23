Ruling Party to Launch Task Force on Inflation, Push for Supplementary Budget

Photo : KBS News

The Democratic Party has announced plans to form a dedicated task force focused on inflation and to begin discussions in earnest on drafting a supplementary budget.Party floor leader and acting chief Park Chan-dae unveiled the plans Monday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting.Park said the party will set up a price management task force and work with the government to resolve issues linked to the people’s economic well-being, stressing that price stability should be a top priority.Park said that as the ruling party, the Democratic Party will strongly support the government’s efforts to revive the economy, noting that President Lee Jae-myung launched an emergency economy review task force on his first day in office to address the people’s concerns.The acting chief also said the party will push for a supplementary budget to stimulate an economic recovery.Park called on the opposition People Power Party to cooperate in bipartisan efforts, recalling that the now-opposition party pledged a 30 trillion won supplementary budget during the presidential campaign.That’s about 22 billion U.S. dollars.