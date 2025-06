Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has appeared for a hearing in his criminal insurrection trial for the first time since the June 3 presidential election.The impeached president arrived at the Seoul Central District Court around 10 a.m. Monday for the sixth hearing.Yoon walked into the courthouse publicly without responding to reporters’ questions about the election results or the passage of bills authorizing investigations against him and his wife, Kim Keon-hee.The hearing was scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m., but the proceedings started at 10:25 a.m. after a document review.In the sixth hearing, the court will listen to testimony from Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun, commander of the First Special Forces Airborne Brigade.