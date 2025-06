Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Court has decided to postpone President Lee Jae-myung’s retrial in an election law violation case.The appellate court said Monday that the June 18 hearing in the case will be rescheduled, adding that the decision was made in accordance with Article 84 of the Constitution.The article stipulates that the president cannot be charged with a criminal offense while in office except for insurrection or treason.Accordingly, Lee’s retrial will not proceed during his term in office.On May 1, the Supreme Court overturned a ruling that had cleared Lee of election law violations and sent the case back to the appellate court.The Seoul High Court then scheduled the first hearing for May 15 but subsequently moved it to June 18 to ensure equal opportunities for election campaigning and to avoid controversy over the fairness of the trial.