S. Korean Musical ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ Wins 6 Tony Awards

The original South Korean musical “Maybe Happy Ending” has won six honors at the 78th Tony Awards, including best musical.Co-created by Park Chun-hue and Will Aronson, the musical also won awards for best book, best original score, best direction, best performance by an actor in a leading role, and best scenic design at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday.Aronson composed the music and Park, also known as Hue Park, wrote the lyrics for the show, which earned ten nominations.It was the best showing at the Tonys for any South Korean production so far.Starring Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen in its Broadway production, the musical tells the story of Oliver and Claire, two obsolete helper-bots living in Seoul in the distant future who learn about love and relationships.Having gained much popularity among South Korean fans after its domestic premiere in 2016, the English-language show made its Broadway debut in November last year under the direction of Michael Arden.The musical’s Broadway run has been extended through January 17, 2026, amid rave reviews and much hype among U.S. fans.