Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government has launched an initiative to encourage people living alone to take an active part in their communities.In April, the Seoul Metropolitan Government designated 27 comprehensive social welfare centers in the city’s 20 districts to introduce the program for single-person households.The program, which launched this month, aims to encourage members of such households to look after each other and get involved in their communities.The participants will have opportunities to engage in talent-sharing, volunteering and charity bazaars.The city government plans to run the program until November, after which it is expected to consider expanding it to include older adults and people with disabilities.