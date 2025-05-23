President Lee, Japanese PM Agree to Build More Sophisticated Seoul-Tokyo Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke on the phone Monday for the first time since Lee took office.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, Lee thanked Ishiba for congratulating him on his inauguration during their conversation, which lasted for about 25 minutes.Kang said Lee stressed that Seoul-Tokyo ties are growing more important in today’s strategic environment and expressed hope that the two sides will find ways to coexist and jointly respond to challenges based on their national interests.The two leaders also agreed to make those ties stronger and more sophisticated based on mutual respect and trust, and to step up communication between the two governments as this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.Kang added that the two leaders assessed the outcome of cooperation among their countries and the U.S. and agreed to exert further efforts to respond to various geopolitical crises within the three-way cooperation framework.Lee and Ishiba then agreed to meet in person to hold extensive talks on matters of mutual interest, including the direction that their countries should take to advance ties.