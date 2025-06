Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that South Koreans consumed 20 percent more flavored beverages in 2023 than in 2019.According to the data, released Monday by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), South Koreans consumed 274-point-six grams of such beverages per day on average in 2023, up more than 51 grams from 2019.Men drank more than women, and those in their 30s had the highest beverage intake among the different age brackets.The most consumed beverage in 2023 was black coffee.Intake of soft drinks that are generally high in sugar saw a drop from 2019, but consumption of lower-calorie soft drinks surged during the same period.KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee recommended the consumption of water instead of flavored beverages, saying people in their 20s and 30s continue to consume soft drinks in large amounts.