Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is expected to receive average or above-average rainfall this summer, reducing the risk of drought.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Monday, rainfall in June is forecast to be above normal, while July and August are expected to see near-average levels of precipitation.Cumulative nationwide rainfall over the past six months stands at 80-point-nine percent of the seasonal norm, with drought conditions mainly affecting parts of the Gyeongsang region.Agricultural reservoirs are at 109-point-three percent of typical levels, and multipurpose dams are operating at or above normal capacity.However, some areas of South Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces, and certain islands, remain under drought monitoring or emergency water supply measures, prompting the government to continue monthly forecasts and coordinate preventive efforts with related ministries.