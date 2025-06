Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has instructed his administration to “swiftly draw up a supplementary budget” with the goal of reviving the economy and stimulating consumption.According to a presidential spokesperson, Lee presided over the second meeting of the emergency economic task force at the presidential office on Monday, where he emphasized the need for urgent action and discussed plans for a second extra budget with relevant ministries.The directive marks the formal launch of the government’s efforts to prepare a second supplementary budget, after the National Assembly approved the first one last month, worth 13-point-eight trillion won, or approximately nine-point-six billion U.S. dollars.Lee stressed that support for vulnerable groups and small-business owners must be prioritized and urged officials to identify core projects with measurable impact.