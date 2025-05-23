Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Party to Go Ahead with Push to Halt Trials for Sitting Presidents

Written: 2025-06-09 16:48:41Updated: 2025-06-09 16:51:46

Ruling Party to Go Ahead with Push to Halt Trials for Sitting Presidents

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party intends to push ahead with legislation to halt criminal trials for sitting presidents, despite the Seoul High Court’s decision to indefinitely postpone President Lee Jae-myung’s election law violation retrial.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, party chief spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said although the court suspended Lee’s retrial for as long as he is in office, the president is currently standing trial in a number of other cases. 

The spokesperson said leaving those decisions to each individual court could result in arbitrary interpretations of the spirit of the country’s Constitution.

Accordingly, Jo said there is no reason for his party to delay its efforts to amend the Criminal Procedure Act, with a plenary vote likely on Thursday.

In announcing its decision to postpone a June 18 hearing in Lee’s case under the election law, the Seoul High Court cited Article 84 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the president shall not be charged with a criminal offense during his tenure of office, except for insurrection or treason.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >