KOSPI Surges to 11-Month High amid Hopes for Policy Support, US-China Talks

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose to an 11-month high Monday, the highest since July 2024, fueled by a rally in chip shares as investors bet on fresh economic policies under the Lee Jae-myung government and anticipated trade talks between the U.S. and China.The KOSPI gained 43-point-72 points, or one-point-55 percent, to close at two-thousand-855-point-77.The index opened higher and held strong, buoyed by investor optimism over easing global trade tensions ahead of high-stakes U.S.-China talks in London along with expectations that the Lee Jae-myung administration will enact policies to bolster the economy.Semiconductor and auto shares led the rise with Samsung Electronics advancing one-point-18 percent, SK hynix increasing two percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor surging four-point-32 percent and its sister company Kia Motors jumping two-point-36 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose seven-point-98 points, or one-point-06 percent, to close at 764-point-21.