Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KOSPI Surges to 11-Month High amid Hopes for Policy Support, US-China Talks

Written: 2025-06-09 17:00:52Updated: 2025-06-09 17:35:02

KOSPI Surges to 11-Month High amid Hopes for Policy Support, US-China Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose to an 11-month high Monday, the highest since July 2024, fueled by a rally in chip shares as investors bet on fresh economic policies under the Lee Jae-myung government and anticipated trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The KOSPI gained 43-point-72 points, or one-point-55 percent, to close at two-thousand-855-point-77.
 
The index opened higher and held strong, buoyed by investor optimism over easing global trade tensions ahead of high-stakes U.S.-China talks in London along with expectations that the Lee Jae-myung administration will enact policies to bolster the economy.
 
Semiconductor and auto shares led the rise with Samsung Electronics advancing one-point-18 percent, SK hynix increasing two percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor surging four-point-32 percent and its sister company Kia Motors jumping two-point-36 percent.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose seven-point-98 points, or one-point-06 percent, to close at 764-point-21.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >