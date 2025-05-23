CNN: N. Korea Might Receive Assistance from Russia to Repair Capsized Warship

Photo : YONHAP News

CNN suggested that North Korea might receive assistance from Russia to repair the navy ship that tipped over and partially submerged during a launch attempt last month.The possibility was raised on Monday, as CNN cited satellite imagery from Sunday of the vessel in a drydock in the North’s northeastern Rajin Port, near the border with Russia.Yu Ji-hoon, director of external cooperation at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, told the U.S. outlet that the port’s proximity to Russia “makes it a key node for North Korea’s efforts to deepen economic and potentially military ties with Moscow.”Retired South Korean Adm. Kim Duk-ki told CNN the ship’s sonar and depth finders on the bow section could have been damaged, requiring Pyongyang to seek help from Beijing or Moscow as related parts are likely to have been imported.But Rep. Yu Yong-weon of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party was quoted as saying the ship’s sonar system is unlikely to have sustained significant damage.