Photo : YONHAP News

A Turkish woman has become the first foreigner to visit all of South Korea’s 76 national heritage sites.The Korea Heritage Service announced on Monday that Kuvvet Ayse became the first foreigner to complete the Korean Heritage Visitor's Passport Tour.Ayse completed the tour in roughly two months, starting with a visit to Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon on April 2.The Korean Heritage Visitor's Passport Tour program was launched in May 2023 to promote the value and beauty of South Korea’s national heritage sites.About 260-thousand visitors’ passports have been issued so far.Participants receive a visitor’s passport that resembles an actual passport and receive a stamp every time they visit one of the 76 national heritage sites across the country. Those who complete the tour are presented with a souvenir.A total of 396 people, including Ayse, have completed the tour.