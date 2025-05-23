JCS Chair Meets Head of US Transportation Command on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo met with the commander of U.S. Transportation Command General Randall Reed in the JCS headquarters in Seoul’s Yongsan District on Monday.The two officials agreed on the need for their countries to regularize cooperation in transportation and related training in a bid to guarantee the swift deployment of America's augmented forces to the Korean Peninsula in the event of contingency.Kim said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the most exemplary alliance in the world and serves as the axis that safeguards peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.He stressed that establishing combined defense readiness is key to effectively responding to North Korea’s threats involving nuclear weapons, missiles and cyberattacks which are becoming sophisticated in line with expanded cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.Reed arrived in South Korea on Sunday to gain a better understanding of key U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region and to discuss ways to improve logistics interoperability.He is the first commander of the U.S. Transportation Command to visit the JCS in 13 years.