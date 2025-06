Photo : YONHAP News

BTS members RM and V will complete their mandatory military service and be discharged from the Army on Tuesday.Their agency, BigHit Music, made the announcement on Monday and asked fans not to visit the sites in person, saying the venues are limited in space and overcrowding could pose safety concerns.Jin and J-Hope had finished their mandatory service earlier and have been making albums and holding concerts as solo artists.Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged on Wednesday while Suga is set to be discharged next Saturday.BTS is set to resume activities as a whole once all members are discharged.