Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung called for a prompt and thorough investigation by a national commission into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush that resulted in the deaths of 159 people and nearly 200 others injured.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Monday, Lee ordered unsparing support for the bereaved families and survivors, ensuring their opinions are fully reflected.The spokesperson said victims' applications for state living support funds are being accepted as of Monday, two years and seven months after the tragedy.The funds are set to be provided in accordance with a special law aimed at guaranteeing the victims' rights, discovering the truth behind the disaster and preventing similar tragediesKang said the administration will do its best to fulfill state responsibilities and to protect the lives and safety of the South Korean people.