Photo : YONHAP News

Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun pledged a full-fledged response against the Trump administration's increase of steel and aluminum tariffs to 50 percent.At an event marking the 26th National Steel Day Monday, Ahn also promised to actively push for protection against unfair imported goods and reinforcement of mid- to long-term competitiveness.The minister stressed that steel is the "rice of industry," the country's key industry that controls national security.Washington raised tariffs against South Korean steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent effective last Wednesday, from 25 percent imposed in March.While the increased tariffs have dealt a blow to the domestic steel industry already struggling amid economic stagnation and China's low-priced steel imports, Seoul has bolstered mill test certification of steel imports and anti-circumvention measures.