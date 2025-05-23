Menu Content

National Council of Judges to Meet on June 30

Written: 2025-06-09 19:26:30Updated: 2025-06-09 19:27:31

National Council of Judges to Meet on June 30

Photo : YONHAP News

Judges across the nation will resume an extraordinary session at the end of the month to address the controversy stemming from a decision by the Supreme Court to remand President Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case when he was a candidate. 

The national council of judges announced on Monday that the session will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on June 30.

During the previous session on May 26, the judges representing courts nationwide had discussed whether to publicly disclose the council’s position on fair trials, public trust in the judiciary and concerns over threats to judicial independence.

The participants failed to reach a decision and only agreed to continue discussions after the presidential election due to concerns that a meeting held before the election could affect the race.

In May, the Supreme Court made an unusually quick decision to send Lee's case back to the Seoul High Court, which had overturned his conviction under the election law. 

Afterwards, one of the judges on the council proposed holding the meeting, which was backed by the requisite number of judges.
