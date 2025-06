Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Thailand will hold their sixth round of talks for a bilateral economic partnership agreement this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that the two sides will hold negotiations in Seoul from Tuesday to Friday.About 80 officials from the two countries will participate, with South Korea represented by Roh Keon-ki, the deputy minister in charge of free trade agreement negotiations.The planned talks will cover ten sectors, with a focus on market access in goods and services.The two sides will also work to narrow their differences on investment, finance, communication and rules of origin.An economic partnership agreement includes the market-opening elements of a free trade agreement, such as the elimination of tariffs, but focuses more on establishing a mutually beneficial trade network.