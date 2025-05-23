President Invites Public to Recommend Candidates for Key Gov’t Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

For the next week, President Lee Jae-myung has decided to accept recommendations from the general public for ministerial and other key government posts.The president announced the decision Tuesday in a Facebook post, saying true democracy begins when the people take ownership, participate directly and drive change.Lee asked citizens to help create opportunities for talented individuals who have quietly dedicated themselves across all walks of life and are ready to work for the people.The president vowed transparency in the appointment process and pledged his utmost efforts to ensure that truly qualified individuals are selected through fair and thorough vetting.Citizens will be allowed to recommend candidates for key public positions appointed by the president, including ministers, vice ministers and heads of public institutions.Anyone can submit recommendations on the website operated by the Ministry of Personnel Management or via President Lee’s official social media accounts or email.Recommendations will be accepted for one week starting Tuesday.