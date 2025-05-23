N. Korea: Exclusion from US Travel Ban List No ‘Gift’

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reacted scornfully to the recent news that it is not on a list of countries whose citizens are banned from entering the United States.In a statement carried by the North’s state Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, a local international affairs analyst said North Korea has no interest at all in whether the U.S. includes it on the list.Reacting to speculation that North Korea’s omission from the list may represent a “carrot” or “gift” from the U.S. government, the analyst said that interpretation shows little knowledge of the history between Washington and Pyongyang.The analyst said that while only the U.S. can explain why it did not include the North on its list, regardless of whether the omission was accidental or deliberate, North Korea has no reason to be glad or to welcome the decision.The report continued that it would be a miscalculation to think otherwise.Last week, Washington announced a ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens from 12 countries, including Iran, Yemen and Afghanistan.