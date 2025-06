Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party says the supplementary budget it is working on will be worth at least 20 trillion won, or about 14-point-seven billion U.S. dollars.Park Chan-dae, the party’s floor leader and acting chair, revealed the amount on Tuesday during a floor leadership meeting at the National Assembly, saying President Lee Jae-myung has ordered prompt action in the matter.Park said the party will begin drafting a supplementary budget of no less than 20 trillion won to stimulate domestic consumption and support small businesses and self-employed people.Park promised to come up with tangible stimulus measures to breathe life into the sluggish economy, such as distributing support funds through local vouchers.He also said the party will make every effort to revive the economy and called for bipartisan cooperation from the People Power Party.