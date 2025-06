Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has withdrawn its plans to hold a parliamentary plenary session on Thursday to pass controversial bills.Party floor spokesperson Noh Jong-myun told reporters on Tuesday that there will be no plenary session on Thursday and the bills will not be handled this week.Noh added that the bills will be processed swiftly once the new floor leadership is formed and that subsequent matters will be for the new leadership and lawmakers to decide together.The party had planned to hold a plenary session Thursday and pass a bill that would suspend any ongoing criminal trials for the winner of a presidential election.There has also been talk of passing controversial broadcasting bills and changes to the Commercial Act that would require boards of directors to prioritize the interests of shareholders.