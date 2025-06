Photo : KBS News

A fire broke out at an international conference hall in a building next to Jogye Temple in central Seoul on Tuesday.Fire authorities said the fire started at 10:22 a.m. at the conference hall located in the Central Buddhist Museum, next to the temple in Jongno District.The blaze prompted the evacuation of some 300 people, with no reports of casualties yet.Fire authorities are reportedly working to put out the fire and have issued a Level One response alert.The temple said there appears to be no damage to its cultural assets but it is taking steps to relocate them immediately in case of emergency.