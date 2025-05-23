Menu Content

Politics

President to Cabinet: Work Hard for the People

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has asked his Cabinet ministers to do their utmost in matters that affect the lives of 52 million people by making the most of every minute.
 
The president made the request Tuesday while presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office, saying the ministers must have been busier than usual lately. 

As the formation of Lee’s Cabinet is still in progress, many of those present at the meeting were appointed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol. 

Seemingly mindful of this, President Lee stressed that as he has said before, he and the ministers are representatives of the people, entrusted with duties by them, not working together due to personal ties.

Lee continued that although this is a somewhat uncertain period, many citizens are watching closely, and he thanked the ministers for their dedication and hard work despite the difficult circumstances. 

The Cabinet is expected to approve three bills authorizing special counsel investigations against Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon-hee.
