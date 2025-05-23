SKT to Complete SIM Card Replacement Work by June 20

Photo : YONHAP News

SK Telecom(SKT) has announced plans to complete the task of replacing its users’ SIM cards by June 20, as it expects to secure one-point-nine million additional cards within the week.At a press briefing Tuesday, Kim Hee-sup, head of SKT’s public relations center, said the additional SIM cards are expected to be in stock by Saturday and the company will contact customers by next Monday to set replacement dates for those who have reserved them.On Monday 170-thousand subscribers replaced their SIM cards, raising the cumulative total of replacements to six-point-eight million since a hacking incident revealed in April led to a massive data breach.The public relations center chief said the number of users still awaiting new cards is expected to fall below two million, excluding the 460-thousand who did not show up within a week after being informed about the replacement service.The mobile carrier said it expected new subscriptions to resume by late June once the replacement work is complete.