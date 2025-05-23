Unification Ministry Urges Civic Groups to Stop Sending Leaflets over inter-Korean Border

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs has urged civic groups to stop sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border into North Korea.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, an official from Seoul’s unification ministry said the request was made to protect public safety and establish a peaceful atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula.In a change of tone reflecting the liberal stance of President Lee Jae-myung and his new administration, the ministry expressed regret on Monday that the groups were still sending leaflets and issued a strong request to suspend the activity.The ministry had not imposed restrictions under the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol government, citing the Constitutional Court’s 2023 decision that an earlier ban under the former Moon Jae-in administration was unconstitutional.President Lee campaigned on a promise to put an end to the leaflet launches and loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts, as well as to restore inter-Korean channels that have been severed for more than two years in order to prevent accidental clashes and better manage cross-border situations.