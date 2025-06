Photo : YONHAP News

BTS members RM and V returned to civilian life Tuesday after completing their mandatory military service.The two singers, who enlisted in December 2023, greeted fans on a football field in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, at an event marking their discharge.RM, the leader of the K-pop group, said what he wants more than anything is to perform, vowing to make an album soon and then get back on the stage.V said military service was a time in his life to renew his mind and body and added that he can’t wait to meet the group’s fans.Fellow BTS members Jin and J-Hope finished their mandatory service last year, Jin in June and J-Hope in October.Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged Wednesday, while Suga is set to be discharged next Saturday.