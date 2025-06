Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Tuesday, South Koreans and foreign nationals residing in the country will be able to check out books from the Seoul Metropolitan Library even if they live outside the capital.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its checkout services to people nationwide.Previously, only Seoul residents and those who studied or worked in Seoul were allowed to borrow books at the Seoul Metropolitan Library, located in front of Seoul Plaza.After signing up for membership online, any South Korean or foreign resident in the nation can borrow up to seven books.Every Wednesday, visitors can check out up to 14 books.The Seoul government said it expects visitors to the capital to have a richer cultural experience as a result.