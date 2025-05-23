Fire near Jogye Temple Fully Extinguished

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire that broke out in a building next to Jogye Temple in central Seoul on Tuesday has been put out after an hour and a half.Fire authorities said the fire started at 10:22 a.m. at the conference hall located in the Central Buddhist Museum, next to the temple in Jongno District.Authorities issued a Level One response alert and extinguished major blazes by 11:36 a.m. before fully putting out the fire by 11:57.The blaze prompted the evacuation of some 300 people, with no reports of casualties yet.No damage was reported to the 33 cultural heritage items that were on display in the affected building.The head of the Central Buddhist Museum, Venerable Seobong, said all 33 artifacts are safe, adding that eight of them will be transported to the National Palace Museum of Korea for their safety after they were exposed to smoke.Fire authorities suspect the fire started in the conference hall’s ceiling and are conducting investigations to determine the cause.