Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Cabinet Approves 3 Special Prosecutor Bills Targeting Yoon Administration

Written: 2025-06-10 15:31:04Updated: 2025-06-10 15:40:57

Cabinet Approves 3 Special Prosecutor Bills Targeting Yoon Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Three special prosecutor bills targeting alleged misconduct during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration were approved at a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday.

The bills, passed by the National Assembly last week under the ruling Democratic Party’s lead, mandate investigations into whether former President Yoon acted criminally in declaring martial law; allegations of stock manipulation and bribery involving his wife, Kim Keon-hee; and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation.

The legislation will now proceed through presidential signing and official publication before taking effect.

Recommendations for special prosecutors and the formation of investigation teams are expected to follow soon.

At the same meeting, the government also approved a bill allowing the justice minister to directly request disciplinary reviews of prosecutors, as well as another to abolish a personnel vetting body established under the Yoon administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >