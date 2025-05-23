Cabinet Approves 3 Special Prosecutor Bills Targeting Yoon Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Three special prosecutor bills targeting alleged misconduct during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration were approved at a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday.The bills, passed by the National Assembly last week under the ruling Democratic Party’s lead, mandate investigations into whether former President Yoon acted criminally in declaring martial law; allegations of stock manipulation and bribery involving his wife, Kim Keon-hee; and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation.The legislation will now proceed through presidential signing and official publication before taking effect.Recommendations for special prosecutors and the formation of investigation teams are expected to follow soon.At the same meeting, the government also approved a bill allowing the justice minister to directly request disciplinary reviews of prosecutors, as well as another to abolish a personnel vetting body established under the Yoon administration.