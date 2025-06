Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has postponed President Lee Jae-myung’s corruption trial related to a series of land development scandals.The Seoul Central District Court announced on Tuesday that the trial involving the Daejang-dong, Baekhyeon-dong and Wirye development projects, as well as the Seongnam FC sponsorship case, originally set to begin June 24, will be delayed under Article 84 of the Constitution.The article stipulates that the president cannot be charged with a criminal offense while in office except for insurrection or treason.The court said a new date will be set later, but the trial is not expected to proceed until Lee leaves office.This decision follows a similar postponement by another court on Monday of a retrial for Lee in an election law violation case.A separate hearing for his co-defendant Jeong Jin-sang has been rescheduled for July 15.