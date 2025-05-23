PPP Criticizes 3 Special Prosecutor Bills as Waste of Public Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has criticized the impending launch of three special prosecutor investigations approved by the Cabinet, calling them a waste of public funds.The investigations will examine former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law move; allegations of stock manipulation and bribery involving his wife, Kim Keon-hee; and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation.PPP spokesperson Park Soo-min said Tuesday that trials are already underway in the insurrection case against former President Yoon, adding that the government already holds the authority to direct investigations through the prosecution.Park argued that while special prosecutors had some justification when the Democratic Party was in opposition, their use now by the ruling party is unnecessary.The National Assembly Budget Office estimates the total cost of the three special investigations at over 38 billion won, or approximately 28 million U.S. dollars.