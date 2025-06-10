President Lee, Chinese President Xi Speak for First Time since Election

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: President Lee Jae-myung spoke over the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday for the first time since taking office last week.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters that President Lee Jae-myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for some 30 minutes, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.Kang said Xi congratulated Lee on his recent election victory and offered to work with the new South Korean government to advance the strategic cooperative ties between the two countries.Lee thanked Xi and expressed hope that Seoul and Beijing will engage in exchanges and cooperate in various fields, including economics, security, culture and logistics, based on the spirit of reciprocity and equality.Kang said the two leaders shared the view that it is essential to advance bilateral ties so their countries can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their citizens.They also agreed to boost communication, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges, to enhance the sense of friendship between the two peoples, while exerting joint efforts to reap tangible results in economic cooperation.Kang said Lee and Xi also agreed on the need to work closely for the success of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit, set for October in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.Notably, Lee invited Xi to the APEC Summit, expressing his hopes for a closer exchange of views on how to advance bilateral relations.Lee also asked China to play a constructive role in establishing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.In response, Xi vowed to make efforts to do so, telling Lee that peace and stability on the peninsula are among the interests their countries have in common.An official at the presidential office said if Xi attends the APEC Summit, it will be his first visit to South Korea in eleven years and will mark a key turning point in Seoul-Beijing ties.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.