CIO Raids Presidential Archives for Records on Marine Death Inquest

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) raided the Presidential Archives on Tuesday as part of its investigation to determine whether former President Yoon Suk Yeol interfered in a military inquest into the 2023 death of a Marine.The CIO is reportedly seeking to obtain documents from a National Security Office meeting on July 31, 2023, when Yoon is alleged to have been furious over the transfer of files from the military inquest to the civilian police, indicating that eight officials should face charges of occupational negligence causing death.The anti-corruption agency is also searching for entry logs for the presidential office before and after the meeting.The CIO suspects that then-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup reversed his initial approval of the inquest findings after being chastised by Yoon.Lee was verified to have received a call from a phone registered to the Presidential Security Service at 11:54 a.m. on July 31, lasting two minutes and 48 seconds, after which he called off a planned press briefing and refused to allow the transfer of files to the police.