Massive Triple Special Prosecutor Investigations to Begin Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Three simultaneous special prosecutor investigations are set to begin next month and play out on an unprecedented scale, targeting alleged misconduct during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The special prosecutors will examine allegations against former President Yoon in connection with martial law and against his wife, Kim Keon-hee, concerning a stock manipulation case.They will also seek to uncover any undue interference from the top office in an inquest into the death of a Marine named Cpl. Chae during a 2023 search operation.Special prosecutors could be appointed as early as this week, with full-scale investigations expected to commence in early July after a mandatory preparation period.The martial law case will involve up to 267 personnel, the Kim Keon-hee investigation 205 and the Cpl. Chae investigation 105.Together, the three investigations will comprise the most extensive prosecution operation in South Korean history.The investigators can take up to 170 days to look into Yoon and his wife, while the Cpl. Chae case must wrap up within 140 days.