Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) extended its winning streak to a fifth session Tuesday as foreign investors fueled gains, with markets closely watching ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.The KOSPI increased 16-point-08 points, or zero-point-56 percent, to close at two-thousand-871-point-85.The index briefly surpassed 2,880 points on foreign buying before trimming earlier gains as retail investors took profit, while Wall Street remained nearly flat ahead of the final round of U.S.-China trade talks in London.Defense and shipbuilding stocks led gains, with Hanwha Aerospace surging six-point-36 percent, Hanwha Ocean rising four-point-37 percent and HD Hyundai Heavy and HD Korea Shipbuilding climbing two-point-15 percent and four-point-35 percent, respectively.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose six-point-99 points, or zero-point-91 percent, to close at 771-point-20.