Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

IAEA Chief: New Building under Construction in N. Korea Similar to Kangson Enrichment Plant

Written: 2025-06-10 17:31:11Updated: 2025-06-10 18:48:01

IAEA Chief: New Building under Construction in N. Korea Similar to Kangson Enrichment Plant

Photo : YONHAP News / Korean Central News Agency

International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said North Korea is constructing a new building at Yongbyon, with dimensions and features similar to the regime's Kangson enrichment plant near Pyongyang.

Reporting to the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday, Grossi shared such information, before expressing deep regret over the North's continuation and further development of its nuclear program in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The North is suspected of having undeclared enrichment facilities at both Yongbyon and Kangson, with possibility for construction of additional facilities.

Japan and some other countries are expected to release a joint statement at the board meeting to express concern over the North's nuclear activities.

Seoul's foreign ministry said it is monitoring related trends in close coordination with allies and friendly nations, including the U.S., urging the regime to immediately halt its nuclear activities and return to the path of denuclearization and dialogue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >