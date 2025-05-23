Top Office Unveils Nominations of Vice Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs and Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has announced the nomination of vice ministers of finance, foreign affairs and trade.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing on Tuesday that the Lee Jae-myung government reshuffled vice ministers to focus manpower on economic recovery efforts and overcoming economic downturn.She said the latest nominations centered on swiftly addressing the nation’s economic crisis.Kang said Statistics Korea Commissioner Lee Hyoung-il was nominated first vice finance minister, citing that Lee is an expert in macroeconomics, is strong in the face of crises and is the most suited figure to assess the complex realities faced by the nation’s economy and find solutions.Park Yoon-joo, minister at South Korea's mission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was picked as first vice foreign minister.Kang said Park has extensive know-how on tackling issues related to North America thanks to his many years in Washington. She said Park is regarded as the most appropriate figure to conduct pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests in trade negotiations with the U.S.For the post of first vice trade minister, the ministry’s spokesperson Moon Shin-hak was nominated.According to Kang, Moon is regarded to have contributed significantly to devising energy transition policies, having headed a task force on such efforts under the trade minister.