Ex-NSC Official involved in Trump-Kim Dialogue Appointed Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

Allison Hooker, who served as the U.S. National Security Council's senior director for Asia in charge of dialogue with North Korea during the first-term of the Trump presidency, has been officially appointed the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.According to the Congress website on Monday, Hooker took office upon the Senate's approval on June 3 with 59 votes for and 36 against.The State Department's online schedule of its senior officials shows that Hooker is set to join Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday when he meets with visiting United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.Hooker, as the under secretary for political affairs, will oversee the department's bilateral and regional policies, including those concerning the South Korea-U.S. alliance and Washington's relations with Pyongyang.As the official had been deeply involved in Trump's meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un between 2018 and 2019, Hooker could play an important role should Washington seek efforts to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.