Pres. Office to Adjust Cheong Wa Dae Viewing Hours to Prepare for Relocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is set to adjust the public viewing hours at Cheong Wa Dae in preparation to fulfill President Lee Jae-myung's campaign pledge to return to the former presidential compound.At a press briefing on Tuesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the step-by-step return is set to be carried out on weekends and holidays.The current viewing hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., except for closure on Tuesdays, will remain until July 14 and the adjusted hours will take effect from July 16 through July 31.Viewing will be suspended from August 1 for security and facilities inspections, but will resume once the relocation is complete.The spokesperson also said the Cabinet approved a reserve fund totaling 25-point-nine billion won, or around 19 million U.S. dollars, for the relocation.The administration aims to guarantee fairness and transparency in selecting businesses to take part in the relocation and to make arrangements to reinforce communication within the top office.While it is forecast to require around three months until the relocation is completed, some anticipate Lee to officially enter Cheong Wa Dae around the time of his 100th day in office in September.